Thank you NVRH
To the Editor:
Coming back from the prayer car rally at NVRH on April 2nd, totally unprompted, my daughter wanted to write a letter of thanks. She dictated the following to me:
I would like to thank the doctors and the nurses and the cleaners and everybody else at the hospital for getting us through tough times. Just know that you are loved and thought of. Like the other night I was at NVRH and I saw that there were so many lights and horns. All that happened because we are thankful for you. And while I was there I realized that everyone was happy that you all are helping us. Thank you.
Signed,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.