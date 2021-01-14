Thank You People of Color
To the Editor:
The first paragraph of my letter I have written in my head multiple times since the Georgia run offs. Thank you, people of color for saving America. You pulled us back from the brink twice. First, with the election of Biden and Harris; then with the election of Ossoff and Wornock. I am eternally grateful. I know you did not do it for us [white people with an abiding sense of justice and fairness] But I am grateful just the same.
I say to Pierre Berube and his ilk. Whether you folks were willfully ignorant of the facts or deluded by the barrage of lies perpetuated by the current president and his army of liars. Over sixty court cases have verified the election. An election cannot be overturned by simply attempting to disenfranchise the electorate. JUST STOP IT. Sit down and shut up.
Linda Cacopardo
