Thank You Peter Blose
To the Editor:
Thanks you Peter Blose for reminding us of the financial support that Senator Lisa Murkowskil (R-AK) has received from the oil and gas industry. My letter was focusing on the opposition to Deb Haaland’s nomination, so I appreciate you bringing to our attention the other side of the issue.
If your fear that Sen. Murkowski is able to convince President Biden to lift the moratorium on the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge were to come true, I agree that it would be devastating. And I would vociferously oppose such a move. The sanctity of the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge is much more important than any politician’s career or their bank account, including those politicians I support.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.