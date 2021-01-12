Thank you SAD/SAC Program
To the Editor:
I would like to say thank you to Mark and the SAD/SAC program for their help with our dog Butah. I’m sorry to say we had to make the difficult choice today to not have Butah wake up from surgery. The kindness and generosity of the program gave us hope, and it gave Butah a fighting chance. After 2 surgeries and multiple rounds of antibiotics it became clear Butah would have been in constant pain and/or have much loss of function. People like Mark and programs like SADSAC remind me of the kindness and generosity in our community and in the Northeast Kingdom. Without their help we would not have been able to afford the extensive surguries and medications. A heart felt thank you to Mark, SAD/SAC program and East Haven Veterinary clinic for everything you did and tried for Butah.
Sincerly,
Ryan and Gunnar Millet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.