Thank You Volunteers

I had my first visit to the Sheffield’s monthly food pantry this past Wednesday. WOW. On offer, various kinds of frozen meat, multiple dairy choices even ice cream along with canned food and other non- perishable staples . For me though, the big draw was the bag of rice, fresh citrus and herbs and even a box of veggie burger mix. Thank you to all the producers and grocers who support the pantry. And a huge Thank You to all the volunteers who work to make it happen. As I was leaving a women jumped in, without my even asking, to help me get my food to the car. You guys are a credit to the community. Your involvement helps small rural communities thrive. I was truly moved by the number of volunteers and grateful for the food.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.