Thanks Due To CR

To the Editor:
Your editorial, a Guest Opinion column by Tim Gallagher, and three reader letters appearing on the editorial page of your September 26, 2019 edition all deserve especial singling-out for praise. Each in its own way added constructive voice to the current public dialogue.
Your eloquent reminder of the importance of our U.S. Constitution was timely, to say the least, at a moment when it is under what seems like unprecedented assault from every angle. Kudos to you for reminding us all of those things we learned in sixth and seventh grade civics class but which so many of us have either forgotten or chosen to ignore as unimportant.
Thanks also to Mr. Gallagher for pointing out that, although many of us—in our outrage over Trump’s attacks on the media and labeling of them as the “enemy of the people”—are prone to conclude that the enmity between this president and the media is the worst ever. In fact, over the past 200 years many presidents have maligned, sought to discredit or outright silence the press. Mr. Gallagher goes on to write that this struggle between public officials and the media occurs at all levels of government. (This newspaper has certainly experienced its share of skirmishes with officialdom, and, to its credit, generally won in the battle for transparency!)
Steven Isham’s fine letter is a plea for religious tolerance, specifically toward Muslims in America. He would rather learn about Islam from Ms. Manal Ezzat, an immigrant from Egypt and engineer involved in the rebuilding of the Pentagon following 9/11, than to believe news coverage which he believes is overwhelmingly negative toward Muslims. Don’t judge Islam by the terrorist actions of a few, he writes: “As a Christian I do not want my religion judged by actions of the KKK, Neo-Nazis, or White Nationalists…”
The whack-a-mole exercise Mr. O’Connor describes is a familiar one to many of us who have tried discussing Donald Trump and his policies with rabid supporters. Facts, he writes, “don’t register with people who are in love.” A good analogy there. I’m reminded of that slim volume of wisdom authored by the stevedore-philosopher, Eric Hoffer, titled The True Believer. In dealing with the psychology of mass movements he explores in depth the common characteristics of the true believer, the circumstances in which mass movements commonly arise and the unifying agents, among which he lists hatred, suspicion and fear. This book, which is still in print and widely available, is as relevant today as it was when first published in1991 and is an invaluable resource for anyone wishing to understand the factors leading up to the 2016 presidential election and the psychology of many Trump supporters who persist in defending him.
Of course facts matter. But, expanding upon Mr. O’Connor’s commentary, even when facts are agreed upon differences of opinion often boil down to a basic clash of values, of temperaments and fundamental philosophies of life, in which case further discussion becomes futile. Frankly, I find it impossible to carry on a rational discussion of the issues with anyone who admits to having watched the Hollywood Access video, released in 2015, and who voted for Donald Trump in spite of that. Tolerance, optimism, compassion, a sense of fairness—none of these is communicable through discussion. Nor is dualist thinking penetrable by nuance.
Finally, I commend Melanie Finn for her letter regarding what she observes as an increasing display of the Confederate flag here in the NEK. “Are these flag bearers from the South?” she asks. No, Melanie. As a native Vermonter, I’d wager that if you asked one of these flag bearers themselves, the response would not be delivered in a southern twang. I’m ashamed of that. Yes, I’m sure you’ll agree they have a right to display the Confederate flag. Do they know what it symbolizes for many people? Who knows. I’d rather believe they are grossly ignorant of this country’s history, of its early slave-based economy and the sad facts of a hundred years of Jim Crow, than that they are innately racist. But then, I’m an incurable optimist!
Many thanks to the Caledonian-Record for continuing to provide this much needed forum for civil public discourse!.
Lauren “Joe” Welch
East Burke, Vermont
