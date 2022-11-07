Thanks for History Column

I’ve really been enjoying your weekly column of history gleaned from the Caledonian’s archives. ” The poetry of history lies in the quasi-miraculous fact that once, on this earth, on this familiar spot of ground, walked other men and women, as actual as we are today, thinking their own thoughts, swayed by their own passions, but now all gone, one generation vanishing into another, gone as utterly as we ourselves shall shortly be gone, like ghosts at cockcrow.” G.M. Trevelyan.
The letters to the editor pages from your Weekend edition of 11/ 5 and 6 should be collected, bound together and placed in a time capsule for posterity. They are an excellent representation of the tenor of this particular moment in time: everything from the usual rehashing of Fox propaganda to another well thought-out missive from Bill Coleman.
My favorite is from Theodore Bosen of Berlin, N.H. , whose letter in support of Suzannah Colt for the N.H. Legislature not only decimated her opponent, but provided the most accurate, concise, and lucid account of historical events to be found ANYWHERE. We are fortunate to have such a voice.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.