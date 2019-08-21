Thanks for Nothing Green Mountain Care Board
To the Editor:
I was very disappointed to hear that the Green Mountain Care Board granted Blue Cross/Blue Shield of VT a 12.5% rate increase and MVP a 10.1% rate increase.
This rate hike increase will ensure that my partner and other Vermonters will not be able to afford Health Care.
Act 48 was passed in 2011 calling for universal health care for all people. Vermont needs a universal health care system that fully meets the health care needs of all the people and is equitably financed. Your current system is not working.
Thanks for nothing Green Mountain Care Board.
Janette Hoague
Barnet, Vt.
(1) comment
Fire them all. Bums are on the payroll of Blue Cross / Blue Shield....somehow. probably reations
.
