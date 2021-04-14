Thanks for the Criticisms
To the Editor:
I have been handing out my article”Choices” to a few people. Some said it is great, others say not worth the paper it’s written on. But from criticism one can learn and my article is a work in progress. I plan, at the end of my article, to include the criticisms and let you the reader decide for yourselves.
In the article, I state things I say are like iodine on an open wound. It hurts but it is good for you. To my critics it is iodine. There are 10 things I stress in my article: #1 Being motivated; #2 Importance of a good education: #3 Self education: #4 Getting rid of bad habits: #5 Maintaining good habits: #6 Learning good financial habits: #7 Get a job and work: #8 Good personal relationships: #9 Learning American history, participating in Democracy: #10 Proper parenting.
This is like the 10 c’s you read in the Bible. All these 10 traits will help keep a person out of poverty. Sometimes bad luck in life strikes, but if one follows these traits they still will be better off. That is the point of the whole article. In the end, your criticism will make this a better article. You the reader can decide.
Ron Pal
Danville,Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.