Thanks Joe

Thank you for $4.25 a gallon gas, $4.50 a gallon heating oil, $5 a gallon diesel fuel, $8 a pound hamburg and record inflation. The President, Vice President and Nancy Pelosi, the Elites and the Ruling Class do not feel this pain, but most Americans do.
The President is now going to stop buying oil from Russia. He now wants to buy oil from our enemies, Iran, Venezuela and Saudi Arabia. This will not lower our energy costs or inflation. Why doesn’t the President stop this foolishness and open up our energy sector so that we can again be energy independent? How about thinking of the lower and middle class Americans, the elderly, retired and people on a fixed income.
There is such a disconnect between the Elites and Ruling Class and the rest of Americans. Let’s face it, they really don’t care for us commoners. We can keep working on green solutions to our energy needs. Until green energy meets these needs we must use our abundant oil, gas and coal reserves. Unless energy costs are lowered, costs for everything will continue to rise and the majority of Americans will continue to suffer.
