Thanks Russ
To the Editor:
Thanks to Orleans Essex County Senator Russ Ingalls for his “No” vote on the utterly meaningless Joint Resolution (J.R.H. 1) in the Vermont Legislature last Friday, January 8th. Less than 48 hours of the illegal and violent surge on the Capitol building, by fringe political activists, who should be arrested and charged with crimes, “our” Legislature – for political posturing reasons only — decided to tie those individuals to the President and more than 74 million Americans who voted for him on Election Day .
It was a typical display of virtue-signaling by both the House and Senate. The Vermont Legislature obviously has no authority to remove a President. A vote on a “resolution” condemning the President and demanding his resignation/replacement is useless on its face – except for the opportunity to inflame the emotions of their constituents.
The 20th Amendment of the United States Constitution ends the terms of the President and Vice President at noon on January 20th. If they were unaware of it, perhaps the Legislature could have looked it up. Instead they wasted time drafting and considering J.R.H. 1 to demand the ouster of Trump/Pence Administration, which, by law, was ending in less than 2 weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.