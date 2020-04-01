Thanks to Amy Brill
To the Editor:
The Green Mtn. Trading Post thanks Amy Brill for calling attention to an error that was published in her story, “This Too Shall Pass…”,
printed in the March 25, 2020 issue.The error refers to advice to drink ten liters of water as one way to maintain one’s health.
This advise appeared as “10L. of WATER” and has been traced to an error in the optical character recognition function during scanning her story into the Trading Post computer system.
