Thanks to Phyllis Donovan
To the Editor:
The 8/7/20 issue of the C.R. contained another LTE from Phyllis Donovan. Thank you for publishing it, and thank you, Ms. Donovan, for continuing to be a voice of reason in our NEK.
Ms. Donovan consistently produces letters that are well-crafted and fact-based. Her writings are based not only in her extensive knowledge and research of world history, but in her fascinating life experiences. Another letter that was published a few weeks ago detailing her time spent in Eastern Europe should be carefully read by all. It deserves the attention of a much wider audience; including every politician in Montpelier and beyond. (Perhaps you’ll consider printing it?)
Another admirable aspect of Ms. Donovan’s letters is that she doesn’t use them to attack people; she tries instead to gently EDUCATE. If more people were willing to simply listen and be educated, our world would be in far better shape!
