That is Grand Larceny!
To the Editor:
A few days ago an election sign was stolen from our front yard. The sign didn’t cost much, so the crime probably counts as petty larceny. But what was really stolen was our First Amendment right of free speech. What was stolen was our right to participate as we choose in this country’s electoral process: a right held up to all citizens as sacred. That is grand larceny! Which candidates for president and vice president were named on the sign? It matters, but not really. What matters was the the action. Or actions, because others have had signs stolen also. Signs can be replaced. Rights, once removed, they’re not so easily regained.
David Martin
Lyndonville, Vt.
