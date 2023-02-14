That Is Not the Vermont Way

As it has been made very clear the Vermont State University system is making changes that they feel are “necessary’ again. And once again they claim to have taken the needs and wants of the students into the utmost consideration before making these changes. If this were truly the case then how come only one-tenth of the student body was actually polled? The administration has responded with the excuse that the others simply did not fill out the survey.
I do not know about you, but I get an incredible amount of emails on a daily basis. It is virtually impossible to determine which ones need my immediate attention without some kind of subject line that advises me of such. Given the major importance of this decision, it seems logical that the University would make a concerted effort to be certain that their email survey was recognized as being important and highly likely to be opened and responded to by at least a majority of the students.
It also seems prudent that if they received such a small percentage of the large student body answering such a vital survey that they should have made at least one more attempt at getting responses. But they did not do this. This is called failing to conduct due diligence. They acted in such a manner as to suggest that they really did not want the whole student body to have a say in the closure of their physical libraries. After all, if you do not want someone to complain about what you are doing, you simply whisper it to them. That way you can honestly say you told them, but you truly did not make a valid attempt to be sure they heard you so they could respond. Is this legal? Possibly. Is this right? Absolutely not.
We have a new president of the University. Is this really how we want to allow him to conduct business going forward? There is a faculty/staff meeting this Friday, February 17, 2023, from 1-2:30 pm. It will be held at the Alexander Twilight Theater on the Northern Vermont University/Lyndon campus. Make your voice heard at this meeting. Come with your signs, your hearts, and your thoughts. Share them with the administration and show them that they cannot simply make decisions without properly discussing them with those they will affect. Show them that there is a proper and respectful way to conduct things and it is not how they have been going about it. That is not the Vermont way.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.