That’s Fine
To the Editor:
Gordon Spencer stands by his opinion that our Country is not under siege from White Supremacy. That’s fine. He’s entitled to his opinion. Of course, he offered no facts to support his opinion. Basically he’s saying, “I believe what I believe ‘cause I believe it.” No evidence or facts required.
He wrote: “And am amused that some people buy into this narrative that is pushed forth by the FBI, Dept. of Homeland Security and encouraged by the political hacks in Washington.” Apparently Gordon is not aware that these agencies have provided this same narrative about the dangers of White Supremacy for many years…even during the Trump years. The threat of extremist White Supremacists attacking our Democracy is not new.
Gordon wrote (referring to the FBI and Homeland Security): “They could not state any factual specific examples of their ‘allegations’ during their testimony.” One has to wonder if Gordon ever bothered to read the transcripts from these testimonies. They are available on-line and they DO give specific examples to support their conclusions.
The Declaration of Independence states that “all men [people] are created equal.” If you truly believe this, you understand that White Supremacy contradicts everything our Nation stands for. White Supremacy is a threat to our American way of life.
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vt.
