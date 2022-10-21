That’s Not True, Frank

Scott Campbell placed an ad in the CR (10/13/22). He wrote, “It’s true that EVs, solar, and heat pumps are too pricey for most Vermonters right now.” Referring to the high costs, he wrote, “We must start planning now to minimize them, fairly share them, and help those most impacted.”
Frank Empsall had an ad in the CR the very next day. He wrote, “When reading Rep. Cambell’s [sic] ad in Thursday’s Caledonian-Record titled ‘What’s the Plan’ it only confirmed that he and his other Democrat Legislators have an agenda. They want you to switch immediately to electric vehicles and renewable energy.”
Did Frank intentionally lie about Scott’s ad? Or did Frank make an honest mistake by telling readers that “we must start planning now” actually means “they want you to switch immediately.” I believe he deliberately misrepresented Scott’s words. I’m also amazed that Frank spelled Scott’s surname incorrectly.
We need honest people representing us in Montpelier. Vote for Scott Campbell!
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.