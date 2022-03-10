The 1930s Revisited
To the Editor:
History buffs should recognize that what is happening in Europe and Asia right now is reminiscent of what Hitler did in Europe, and Japan and Italy attempted to do in their respective “spheres of influence.” Hitler assimilated Austria. Then he stated that he would not attack a number of other European countries. Those pledges were little more than the precursor of his planned invasion of each of them. Meanwhile, the world stood idly by like a flock of sheep and watched as countries fell like dominoes to the Nazi war machine. Finally, when a line was drawn in the sand with Poland, and Hitler crossed it, it was the beginning of World War II.
Do you see any similarities today? China takes full control of Hong Kong. No response from the rest of the world. Putin invades, and will take over Ukraine. The UN condemns the attack. The US imposes “sanctions” and confiscates Yachts of Russian oligarchs. Wow! I am sure that Putin is just shaking in fear and is going to withdraw. Yeah, right! Meanwhile, the Ukrainians bravely attempt to defend their country. They are certainly courageous, but it is like an ant defending itself against an elephant. Does anybody believe that Putin will stop with Ukraine, or China will stop with Hong Kong? Putin wants to re-establish the USSR, and the other former Soviet Socialist Republics are in his crosshairs. China has long claimed that Taiwan is their territory. The Chinese are watching our, and the world’s response, to the Ukraine invasion. I predict that they will move on Taiwan before Biden is out of office. The more that these dictators are allowed to swallow up their weaker neighbors, the more bold they become. The UN is basically worthless, as any action that the majority of their members want can be vetoed by China or Russia in the Security Council.
The USA is not the country that it was in 1939. We have become a paper tiger, and are now led by a pussycat. Our military has been decimated starting with the Obama administration. We have almost no industries. Most of our rare earth metals have been sold to the Chinese. Our ability to withstand a cyber attack is stated to be at a kindergarten level. The Chinese are stealing our technology through industrial espionage. Our power grid is too concentrated and unprotected, and much of our power comes from Canada. We went from being oil independent under Trump, to oil dependent under Biden. Need I go on?
It has been stated that history tends to repeat itself. It certainly looks that way right now.
Ron Willoughby
North Haverhill, N.H.
