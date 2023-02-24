The Affordable Heat Act Isn’t Affordable
To the Editor:
The Affordable Heat Act (so-called) currently before the Vermont legislature is financially irresponsible and more of Montpelier’s virtue-signaling nonsense.
One of my recent heating bills included information that cites that we can expect permanent $0.70/gallon increases in heating oil costs if the legislation is passed, unless, a household can spend $20,000 to convert their heating systems to electrical heat pumps.
The benefit of this legislation, according to the Democrats and Progressives supporting it, is to impact climate change.
Let’s do some very simple math to evaluate the impact of reducing Vermont’s fossil fuel use on the “climate”, which of course, is global.
Vermont’s current population is 650,000. The Earth’s population recently crossed 8 billion. Vermonters represent about 1 in every 12,500 people on Earth. What if 1 in 12,500 people in Orleans County – population 27,500 – or Caledonia County – population 30,000 —that’s 2 people per county — stopped using energy entirely? The impact on either county’s climate would be zero. Or what if 1 out of 12,500 of all 650,000 Vermonters stopped using any form of fossil fuel energy, that’s about 50 people spread over our state’s 9,600 square miles. The impact on the Vermont climate, would, of course, be so insignificant that it would not be measurable. It would be zero.
Apparently, in their desire to impose their will on Vermonters, the legislators responsible for this madness, just haven’t bothered to do any math. Rather, their legislation is intended to exert government control over Vermonters access to traditional forms of fossil fuels, like heating oil, propane and natural gas. It drives up heating prices with excise taxes, while creating yet another expensive Montpelier bureaucracy, unaccountable to the voters. Its impact would be most costly to the poorest Vermonters who spend more of their income on energy than their wealthier neighbors. It would also raise energy costs for Vermont businesses, making them less competitive with other states.
All this, while China completes construction of more than 40 new coal fired power plants since 2021. Like all Vermonters, and the many tourists who visit us, I treasure Vermont’s clean air and water. The Affordable Heat Act does not accomplish its goal of reducing climate change because it can’t. Climate change is global, and Vermonters, who represent only 1 out of every 12,500 Earthlings, cannot reduce climate change in any meaningful way — even if all 650,000 stopped heating our homes tomorrow.
This legislation positions the state government to force us away from fossil fuels for heating, before there is an abundant, affordable and available replacement. The solution is not government-based. It never is. When there is an alternative form of energy, that is profitable for the entities or companies that provide it, as always, the entrepreneurial marketplace will solve the problem.
And if you think that increasing the cost of heating fuels is outrageous, if this legislation passes, just wait until they come to regulate gasoline and diesel for your cars and trucks.
Paul Decelles
Newport, Vt.
