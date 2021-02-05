The Battle of Benning
To the Editor:
A dangerous, despicable, far-right insurrection has taken place in our nation. Its leaders and followers are Bible-clingers, lovers of hate.
The Sedition-Slavery Lawless Center has alerted us that domestic extremism has got to be stopped in its tracks, before it is too late. Stopping it will be hard, for there may be close to 200 million of these disgusting bigots, material for a very long chain gang. Their erstwhile leader, Thump, who was lynched and thumped every minute for 5 years straight though he had done nothing, got what he deserved. After ending all the wars, he incited his unarmed mob of over a million flag-bedecked, hymn-singing people to unspeakable, world-obliterating violence, by uttering the militant word “peaceful”.
Pillory him, I say! Blood! Blood! He and all his hate-followers deserve to be pulverized into the dust! But unusual punishments like roasting over a slow flame (my favorite) would be even more satisfying than that. A single shot has been heard round the world, deeply deafening leaders and scaring them witless, fitless, although their own servants fired it lethally. Let’s ban all weapons. Ban energy. Ban cars. Ban small business. Ban Wall Street access. Ban cash. Ban speech, censor the land of freedom. Build a barbed wire Wall to protect the District of Criminality. Tear down the wall that actually protects the country. Then, all the natives, Patriots (terrorists), must be hunted down ruthlessly, and given orange suits to wear! That’s because their kind of red, the red of the red-blooded American, was never our kind of red. Our crimson coat-badge is the red star of our glorious Chinese People’s Army, which (in real fact) declared unlimited war on America in ‘19.
It was a great thing when General Benedict McConnelled, wooed by his Chinese wife with the customary moneyed ties, and also Col. Lemming Benning of Vermont, switched to our side and became redcoats, along with so many other Quisling sellouts. It is also a good and comforting thing that we have, over time, learned well from our revered Rules-For-Radicals Satanist past master, Saul Stalinsky, who mentored redcoat General Hitt-lery Clinton. Using psychic-warfare techniques given by dear, sweet sweet Saul, we have perpetrated successful frame-up jobs utilizing staged events to smear Patriots many a time, accusing loyal, true Americans of the lawless actions we are actually and fully carrying out ourselves.
We are the real Loyalists. We follow Nazi Joe SORE—ose in his effective murderous techniques killing yet another country. It is highly beneficial that we have with impunity wrecked the republic, attacked the people viciously, thrown bricks at their police, burnt and pillaged their small businesses, so that we could buy up the emptied real estate for nothing. We have fabricated a story of a policeman dying during a Patriot “riot”. We have undermined, have blasted down, and have eaten out the substance of a once-brave nation, which is by now greatly cowed. We ourselves designed the Patriot Act, designed it to jail Patriots.We are patient, patient. Using a clever medical ruse, we have at this point even gagged the face and throat of every citizen, as we mandate edicts of censorship and total obedience to our Royal Jez-wit Dimwit Order, Sir. And yet, Sir, although grand and proud, we are weak and scared. (Don’t tell anyone!)
Your Excellency, I realize that neither you nor I possess any natural human affection. But just between us, history has shown, that if appointed public servants of a People betray that People, and then unendingly close the doors against their own fellow children of God, that People may see fit to choose a leader representing law and order, to help them out of the trouble. The leader may be imperfect, but he at the very least reflects the unutterable frustration the commoners of the Earth feel when before their eyes, everything they’ve worked for, and that their forefathers died for, is being sadistically grabbed from them.
If you then lingeringly, roastingly lynch and censor the free American People of all races, with that leader, for five years straight, rig their elections while telling them bluntly that all they have remaining, including the best national system ever, shall be obliterated, snatched away for good, what do you expect? Do you not expect something to happen? After leftist violent mobs with inciters paid by Mr. SORE—ose, have been pillaging the land at will, in order to destroy its culture: Do you not expect that the People, after suffering all this so peacefully and patiently for years, might begin a clumsy, untutored but very honest counter-uprising, a sort of counter-insurrection of their own??
That’s why, Your Esteemed Lordship, even with all our accomplishments, we still may lose the battle of Benning! Over a million displeased peons with beautiful flags have shown up at once in a solid body at our door several times! We ordered media to shun them until we beat them with clubs, and used our infiltrators to frame them, both of which caused chaos, gave us much mileage, and an excuse for a military occupation.
But the lowly, groveling, contemptible, worm-like, Godly colonists have been circulating a Declaration paper, which lists and outlines a “long train of abuses”, er, uhm, extreme illegalities, by Your Lordship, although you have been on the throne for only a few days! This horribly seditious forbidden Declaration claims that if absolutely oppressed, blacked out, persecuted, ignored and smeared by all official authority and media, the People have a right to genuine redress of grievances, by altering things so as to clean up corruption! I hesitate to even repeat such unspeakably ultra-violent racist white-supremacist terrorist language, but the commoners (the document says) actually have a real duty, yes, a duty, to (I hate to say this) “throw off” government, if the regime they’re under now is deeply criminal and has gone off the rails! So I say, draw and quarter Mr. Thump! Then mince his body into little pieces so that his memory will never live again! And as well, the authors of this terrible, persistent Independence Declaration must be guillotined! For I fear, King Joe, greatly I fear, that the security and the soulless soul of our China-run totalitarian DICT-ocracy may come to an END!
Signed: Commissar Harris, for the CCP Central Committee. Jan 31st, 17666
Jay Iselin
Lyndonville, Vt.
