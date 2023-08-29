I keep hearing from Trump supporters that he is being persecuted by Democrats. It is true that the prosecutors are Democrats. But they’re not the ones who handed down 91 indictments in four different cases.
Grand juries—a group of ordinary citizens—who, based on the evidence presented, found that there was enough proof that it was likely crimes were committed (in fact, 91 crimes) and a trial was warranted.
Trumpians also claim that his right to free speech is being violated, particularly in the January 6th indictments. Wrong. Speech used in the commission of a crime is not protected. For example, if a robber goes into a bank and says to the cashier, “give me all your money, this is a stick up.” That is not protected speech.
At the recent Republican presidential debate, the eight participating contenders for the presidency were asked: If Trump were convicted but was still the candidate, would you still support him? Six raised their hand!
So, 6 major Republican presidential candidates apparently have no respect for jury trials or the law of the land.
Jury trials were declared long ago to be the bedrock of American democracy by the likes of Madison, Jefferson, and Hamilton. But, as the 6 Republican candidates made clear, they are ready to trash democracy and freedom and would support a convicted felon if that’s what it takes for them to get ahead.
