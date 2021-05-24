The Big Lie!
To the Editor:
The time has come to share the following information with CR readers so they can get a clearer picture of what is happening to our democracy. I was born into a fiery Republican family, fled the party during the Reagan years, and am now overwhelmed by the insanity going on politically within it and elsewhere We need to wise up…very quickly!
Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s minister of propaganda, uttered these words during Hitler’s grab of power and total control: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it often, people will eventually come to believe it.” The big lie! Three heavily loaded words, wouldn’t you agree?
According to the Jewish Virtual Library, the “OSS [Office of Strategic Services that evolved into the CIA] psychological profile of Hitler described his using the big lie: Never allow the public to cool off, never admit a fault or wrong, never concede there may be some good in your enemy, never leave room for alternatives, never accept blame, concentrate on one enemy at a time, and blame him for everything that goes wrong. People will believe a big lie sooner than a little one, and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.” The big lie!
Could there be a more accurate description of Donald J. Trump during his presidency, and as a person? Just a few days after his inauguration he laid the groundwork for ‘the-big-lie-to-come’ by saying, “How nice it would be to be president for life! (smirk) Except I can only serve two terms….but maybe the people will insist on it.”
As time went on he added to this idea, reinforcing it., watching it take root. Leading up to the election, as his poll numbers began slipping, he began saying he “could not possibly lose unless the election is rigged.” How many times we heard that again and again! He hammered away on it, building upon his very first hint of the mischief he would indulge in to win. Each of his rallies, red hats, “make America great again” slogans, was designed and used specifically to ensure his reelection win….at any and all costs.
When the win did not occur, then he ramped up the noise and the rhetoric, imagining new fuel for the fire at every corner, pressuring good Republicans (and there are many) to claim the election had been stolen from him, and he rightfully belonged in the White House This is THE BIG LIE….in all its pent up glory. That lie WAS big enough! It WAS repeated often enough! Too many honest people came to fervently believe it, and were thoroughly deceived. So, when he suggested the rally in Washington, D.C. on January 6th when “things would get wild,” the LIE-BELEIVERS knew exactly what he meant, and they did exactly what he wanted them to do, including committing violence and bloodshed. For that proof of loyalty, they were blessed to go home in peace, told they were special and loved by Trump himself…..reminded that “this is not over yet.” If Hitler were alive today, he would be very proud of his protégé.
Most of Trump’s support base are too young to have any memory of what Hitler did, and are therefore vulnerable to his bombast, his flattery and suggestions. They are unable to equate the behaviors, ambitions, manias of both Trump and Hitler. This is sad, and it makes the betrayal of truth and trust even more distressing…reprehensible.
This is the reason old people like me, who lived through Hitler’s mastery over very intelligent German people, have the compelling obligation to tell you the truth about it. We saw how far Hitler’s obsession went and the millions of people killed in cold blood by his “big lie-believers”, not just in the death camps but throughout the un-numbered hundreds of villages in Eastern Europe that were ethnically purged of which so little has been told.
Trump is no less obsessed than Hitler was. While there is still time to save your democracy and step off his path to tyranny….DO IT NOW! Don’t let that happen here! Manias produce maniacs. Obsessions produce psychopaths. It’s contagious.
Turn away from the big lie that the election was stolen. It can only lead you to the self-destruction of your own spirit and humanity. Think for yourself! Have the courage to stand alone! This country as you have known it all your life depends on you now to preserve it…..not throw it away for a toothless, petty, would-be tyrant screaming his big lie to clinch your support each day. Understand this: he hasn’t a drop power… except what you willingly hand to him!!! Please, for our children!
Submitted in deep sadness,
Phyllis Donovan
Wheelock, Vt.
