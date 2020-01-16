The Big Lie
To the Editor:
If and when Bernie Sanders told Liz Warren that a woman cannot win the pres election, we doubt it, but the truth will come out some day.
This reminds me of the OJ Case when LAPD Det. Mark Fuhrman lied under oath on the witness stand about using the N word in the last 10 years. He denied it, but was proven to have lied and later charged with perjury. Bernie has strongly denied Warren’s claim and we’ll see where this goes.
Bernie is looking like Rocky Balboa after ten rounds. All bruised and cut up and still has more fight to go. That leaves the rest of the field and I wonder if any of them can beat Trump.
