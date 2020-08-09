The Big Red Sign
To the Editor:
I got the measles when I was a kid. The horror! A big red sign went up on the front door of the house - QUARANTINED! Everyone who walked up or down Railroad Street in St. Jay could see it. Everyone knew I was in lockdown so that I wouldn’t spread the body-covering red spots to others. Eventually they found a vaccine for the measles, and quarantines were no longer needed for that malady. And then we go vaccines for a lot of the other bad things in life.
Today, in order to go to school in most states you need to show a certificate that you have had shots for Diphtheria, Pertussis, Polio, Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Hepatitis. Parents feel safe to send their kids to school because of the lowered risk of their children catching these common illnesses.
Today, however, teachers are criticized for not wanting to expose themselves to a room full of potential covid-19, and parents are criticized for not wanting to send their kids into a Petri dish of infection for which there is no vaccine.
