The Big Surges
T0 the Editor:
We have a big surge at our southern border and a big surge at the gas pump.
The increase in gas prices at the three stations being observed has been, on average, 40 cents per gallon since February 1st and that isn’t an April fool’s joke. It is reality. Since December 1st, 2020, the additional 75 cents per gallon has us paying 38% more than we did four months ago. Pumping in twenty gallons of petro costs us $15.00 more than it did on December 1st.
It is understood that the folks at the upper end of the economic scale don’t give these increases much thought. But, it is believed, that those families at the lower end of the earning scale do give the increases plenty of thought and ARE very much affected.
How long will these surges continue before someone comes to their senses?
Seriously,
Andrew Dussault
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
