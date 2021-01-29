The Buck Stops at Sununu’s Desk

To the Editor:

The roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine program in the Littleton area has been a mess. It has left those of us who are 65 or older with little assurance that we will get our first shot as promised and no assurance that we will be able to schedule our second shot. No assurance that it will all go smoothly from here on out.

I see on social media that our governor thinks the roll out has been “phenomenal”. He went to a site in the southern part of the state and declared it all just wonderful. He doesn’t appear to be looking at the whole picture.

I challenge the governor to come to the North Country to talk to people here. He will hear a different story, one of confusion, frustration and fear.

