“The Buck Stops With Me”
To the Editor:
In Joe Biden’s recent news conference he stated, “the Buck stops with me” in reference to the disaster in Afghanistan. A phrase coined by President Harry Truman. I’ll borrow a phrase by Senator Lloyd Bentsen when he told VP Dan Quale, “I knew Jack Kennedy and you’re no Jack Kennedy”. Mr. President, I remember President Harry Truman and you’re no Harry Truman!
Roger H. Brown
Concord, Vt.
