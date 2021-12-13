The Build Back Better Bill and Inflation
To the Editor:
Fake news is alive and well on this topic. Don’t believe the purposely deceptive and incomplete provisions of this bill as reported (or hidden) by the liberal media. I won’t even go into the provisions that never get reported. Instead, I will focus on the effects of this bill if passed by Congress.
It is an irrefutable fact that if you infuse more money into the economy with multi-trillion dollar unfunded liberal bills and laws, pay people (including illegal aliens) to stay home and do nothing, pay everybody higher wages, and have a monetary system that is not backed by gold or silver, that the inevitable result will be inflation. The US used to try to balance the budget. How long has it been since you heard that term, never mind try to do it?? They don’t even dare to publish how deeply we are in debt any more (largely to Communist China.) Taxes will go up on everybody, not just the rich. Taxing 401-K’s and IRAs, IRS snooping into your bank accounts, and a bevy of other things are all on the table to pay for astronomical or/and pet project expenditures by the Democrats.
We are experiencing the highest rate of inflation in forty years, and in spite of the party line that we are being fed, it is not going to go away any time soon. Here are the latest statistics on specific items. Not that you don’t already realize it every time you buy something.
Twelve month increases-
Gasoline up 60%, autos-31%, homes skyrocketing, energy costs 33%, natural gas 30%, heating oil 43%, used cars 31%, rental cars 37%, beef 21%, etc. Try building or renovating! I know a man that is building a 40X40’ garage. The cost? $97,000! That’s not a misprint.
Who gets hurt by these astronomical increases? Not the millionaire members of Congress. It is the poor, the elderly, those on fixed incomes, the middle class and the small businesses (in spite of Democratic propaganda to the contrary.)
Remember this next November!
Ron Willoughby
North Haverhill, N. H.
