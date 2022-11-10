The Challenge of Being Human
To the Editor:
Thank you for publishing Addison Chandler’s excellent essay regarding Anti-Semitism. Her words caused a number of emotions for me- the strongest being tearfully broken-hearted. Imagine, in 2022, at the world-renowned St Johnsbury Academy, that Addison experienced more anti-Semitism in one semester than in her ENTIRE life.
Living in rural splendor here, sometimes we puff out our chests and pat each other on the back in congratulation of how wonderfully blessed we believe ourselves to be. Smug in our privilege, we seem to have given nary a thought to a 15-year-old being horribly persecuted - right under our very noses- for exercising her RIGHT to practice whatever religion she chooses.
The very first Amendment of our United States Bill of Rights is pretty clear in regard to religion; that we are not to: “prohibit the free exercise thereof…”
Addison Chandler’s scream of suppression and fear leapt off the page in front of me - a young girl’s cry for help– to recognize and support her right to be exactly who she chooses to be.
There are few things in life that I know for sure. One is:
We are ALL human. No more or less. Things that appear to be “different” are truly only superficial ‘window dressing’. Every single one of us is “different” to someone. Every single one of us has the potential to be persecuted by the judgement or whim of another.
I would like to appeal on behalf of people who just happen to be ‘different” – whether race, culture, religion, sexual orientation/identification, political leanings…. I want to ask you:
Do we really want to give in to our base, flawed characteristics of humanity to focus on hatred, segregation and fear? Is being different is so terribly threatening?
Do we really think so little of ourselves that we need to trample other humans just to stand on them and convince ourselves we are superior? What gives us the RIGHT to decide we are the superior ones? What are we lacking that creates this need for ‘better’?
Do we understand so little of our world that we believe if others have something, this literally leaves less for us? That somehow ‘they’ are STEALING from ‘us’?
Does Addison’s ‘Jewishness’ lessen any part of your ‘Christianity’? Really?? Apparently, especially in this area where we have declared a special “kingdom” (of some religious connotation or another…), we might need to become extra aware and tolerant of religious differences.
It is almost 2023. How long do we continue down the path of destruction we create by forcing other humans to be exactly the same as us? How long before we annihilate ourselves over our intolerance of anyone ‘different’?
I just do not know what to say to condemn this as strongly as I feel – to convey to my neighbors who make the decision to NOT to stand with- or stand up for- a child that has a RIGHT to practice the religion of her choosing. (Or who teach their children this overt persecution is not only acceptable but desirable.)
Also – in 11/08/22: Ron Pal and his conviction that Democrats are “spending our National Debt away like drunken sailors at a bar.” I guess my research and being part of a working-class, lower income group, my entire life leads me to feel differently about this. (US Federal Deficits or Surpluses by US President from FY 1981-2021 - The A-MARK Foundation (amarkfoundation.org - Conclusion: Four Republican presidents since 1980 increased the federal deficit during their time; both Democratic presidents decreased the federal deficit.
Lastly – RE: Stephen Fortin’s wish to convince ‘legal Americans’ to buy guns before “Liberals make it illegal.” in order to help his grandkids and their kids after them. Stephen seems to use ‘Liberal’, “Dictator’ and ‘Nazi’ to describe the current Biden/Harris administration (apparently, they “took over with power”). The end of his letter has hope for a peaceful world. I guess I’m hopelessly naïve to think that: 1. Liberal, Dictator and Nazi don’t mean the same thing and 2. The election that voted in the current administration included both Democrats AND Republicans – so I have a really hard time believing it was a ‘takeover’ and 3. Arming everyone will make the world MORE peaceful. Personally, I’d like my granddaughter to attend elementary school that doesn’t have a need for more guns. Don’t get me wrong – I knew soldiers from WWII – I understand that as a population we might be able to want to arm ourselves against a Hitler-type inspired government. That said – I don’t want my grandchildren to have to enter an armed encampment for their education.
Thank you.
Ellyn Ingalls
Waterford, Vt.
