The Climate Czar

I now pronounce Mr Scott Campbell “Climate Czar” of the Northeast Kingdom. He is already known as “Mr Carbon Tax”.
The one thing that you “Climate Czars” do not realize is, assuming that human activity produces climate change, then you must reduce world population. Any other laws that “Climate Czars” dream up are only superficial feel good, vote getting ideas that will do nothing.
His wife talks about “Decency” well I’m not going to be decent to someone whose policies raise my oil bill. I’m not going to be decent to someone who is soft on crime. I’m not going to be decent to someone who will vote for those Liberal Progressives whose Socialist policies will destroy our country.
