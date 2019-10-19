The Climate is Changing Why Aren’t We?
To the Editor:
It’s proven that we can take steps to make a healthier ecosystem for our Earth so why not make those changes and reduce your carbon footprint now?
Changes can be as small as using paper straws instead of plastic straws, turning off or unplugging your electronic devices when they are not in use, walk and ride a bike instead of driving everywhere, carpool with coworkers or friends, recycle everything you can, thrift shop for used items for cheap (look for Halloween costumes they have great options), and stop buying bottled water and refill your own reusable water bottle. These are the many ways that you can help create a better environment without making big life changes.
Not only can you implement these into your daily life but the next time you are looking at a new car you can choose a car that has a better fuel economy, and does not put off large amount of emissions. Our government has given us resources to help aid us. If you’re not sure what car to pick that’s safer for the environment look no further you can go on Fueleconomy.gov and use the Find-a-Car feature to see estimates for the vehicle you are interested in.
Climate change is a serious issue in the world even though it may not directly affect anyone presently living today it will affect your children and grandchildren that will be walking on the same soil and breathing in the same air we once did. It is our responsibility as human beings to ensure we maintain the healthiest and best environment we possibly can for the planet we are single-handedly destroying. One may think that one straw isn’t a substantial difference but when eight million people say “it’s only one straw” it adds up immensely. We as a community need to take initiative to be apart of the solution. With this purpose in mind to reduce your carbon footprint and spread awareness to others, don’t forget that one cold day has nothing to do with the long-term trend of increasing global temperatures. Who cares what political party you belong to or whether or not you believe in global warming these actions need to be taken either way to make our planet cleaner.
Darcy Horne
Littleton, New Hampshire
