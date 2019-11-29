The Climate Solutions Caucus

To the Editor:

Thank you Amy Ash Nixon for the balanced reporting on the Climate Solutions Caucus meeting held Wednesday, November 20. I’d like to pick up on a point too often taken for granted by those of us who have been concerned about this issue for many years.

In the big picture, industrial civilization’s greenhouse gas emissions are nudging climate systems away from the relative stability of the last 10,000 years. Instability is happening much faster than predicted just a few years ago. Feedback loops such as melting glaciers and thawing permafrost threaten to kick climate change into overdrive.

I gloss over the details, but if these observations are in question, we have a much longer discussion.

