The Coming Hyperinflation And Greater Depression
To the Editor:
Let us flashback to 1923. The Weimar Republic was unable to make WWI reparation payments, so France occupied the Ruhr Valley industrial zone and demanded repayment in goods if not in hard currency. The outraged German response was a general strike throughout the Ruhr throwing millions out of work. The Weimar Republic supported the strikers by printing money to cover the striker’s salaries. This was the trigger of Germany’s hyperinflation which from 1923 until 1924 destroyed the German currency.
Do not think that this won’t happen again during the current coronavirus crisis. The cause of today’s massive unemployment is distinctly different from the unemployment of 1923 in the Weimar Republic. However, the critical similarity in both cases is the staggering levels of unemployment. And both governments have responded in the same way by printing money. Presently, the Treasury is printing trillions of dollars and the Federal Reserve is expanding its lending facilities by trillions more. Indeed, the spiraling debt is beyond control already. America’s hyperinflation trigger has already been pulled. The timing for the great American hyperinflation and subsequent economic collapse is debatable. Its occurrence is not.
Michael W. Johnson, Ph.D.
