The Condition of The Murro Property
To the Editor:
Since early 2019, the Town of Littleton, through its River District Commission, has been working through the process to attain ownership of the so-called Murro Property (Map 84, Lot 11), a piece of land lying on the south side of the Ammonoosuc River next to the Littleton Senior Center property. After many meetings, public hearings and negotiations, the Town of Littleton was to assume ownership at the end of December 2021.
As a part of the process, whenever town selectmen propose to buy (or sell) land, buildings, or both, they must first submit any such proposed acquisition (or sale) to the 1) planning board and 2) conservation commission for review and recommendation. If and after the selectmen receive the recommendation of the planning board and the conservation commission, they may move forward to public hearings and to a proposed warrant article. (RSA 41:14-a)
The Littleton Conservation Commission received a request from the Town Manager for a letter of recommendation to purchase the Murro Property on March 7, 2019. On March 11, 2019 the Commission met and held a prolonged discussion regarding the proposal. No commissioner (nine present) was willing to recommend purchasing the property until a motion was made for LCC permission to proceed with the following condition: The condition being that the parcel exist as Open Space, with no permanent structures or improvements allowed at any time; that the town needs a significant green space to exist within the area of the river’s south side as plans progress for the next charrette , and this zone fills that need. The motion passed, and on March 25, 2019 the Commission conveyed the letter of recommendation (with condition) to the Town Manager.
With the letters of recommendation in hand, the selectmen and their River District Commission have moved forward through the purchase process. Local newspapers have followed the process and included descriptions of possible development options on the property. At the December 10, 2021 deliberative session for this projected purchase, for the record, I read the Conservation Commission’s letter of recommendation, to bring public awareness to the restrictive condition included in the letter. Silence followed. No questions, no comments. But soon after, I was contacted by the Town Office asking if I had a copy of the letter because they couldn’t find it in their records.
At the January 2022 monthly LCC meeting, conservation commissioners expressed concern that the full wording of their letter of recommendation has not been adequately publicized as this project has moved forward and that we should address this through a letter to the editor.
We, the Littleton Conservation Commission, feel that the residents and taxpayers of the Town should have an accurate understanding of the CONDITION of the Murro Property.
Thank You.
Respectfully,
Tom Alt
Littleton Conservation Commission
Littleton, N. H.
