What is the cost of freedom? What is a Citizen? Many say the cost of freedom is buried in the earth. While that is the ultimate cost for many, there are earthly burdens that we must collectively bare if freedom in earth is to survive. As Citizens, we must be ever observant, ever questioning and ever ready to respond to threats to our Liberty when duty requires. We must not shrink from our duty to serve our Constitutional system of government that preserves the Republic of the United States of America. We must be committed to defend our freedoms with arms in a dangerous, tyrannical world that Liberty may endure. This is our common labor. Let us reaffirm ourselves to our Constitutional duties and responsibilities as Citizens during these times of tremendous unrest and turmoil. From the Constitution of Vermont;
“Article 1. [All persons born free; their natural rights; slavery and indentured servitude prohibited] That all persons are born equally free and independent, and have certain natural, inherent, and unalienable rights, amongst which are the enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing and protecting property, and pursuing and obtaining happiness and safety; therefore slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited. 9. [Citizens’ rights and duties in the State; bearing arms; taxation] That every member of society hath a right to be protected in the enjoyment of life, liberty, and property, and therefore is bound to contribute the member’s proportion towards the expence of that protection, and yield personal service, when necessary, or an equivalent thereto, but no part of any person’s property can be justly taken, or applied to public uses, without the person’s own consent, or that of the Representative Body, nor can any person who is conscientiously scrupulous of bearing arms, be justly compelled thereto, if such person will pay such equivalent;…” If freedom fails here, there is no place to run to. Never give up your sword or your pen. In Freedom and Unity.
