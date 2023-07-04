The Court Meets the Moment

Last week, the Supreme Court rendered four important rulings. I happen to agree with all of them.
The Court eliminated arbitrary race criteria for college admissions. Our world is very different from the 70s when affirmative action was first applied to colleges and universities. The world has changed. At this moment in time, most educational institutions, as well as other types of organizations, realize that diversity is a critical element to a rich learning experience for students and enhanced problem solving. Consequently, educational institutions are motivated to enhance diversity. Prior affirmative action college admissions had become a lightning rod for division and resentment.
The Justices also eliminated the requirement that individuals provide services that fall into the realm of free speech which violates their religious beliefs. People should not be made to say things that violate their religious principles. Separation of church and state cuts both ways.
Last week, two Court decisions also supported this nation’s concept of free and fair elections. Every citizen’s vote has equal weight. States are not allowed to create unrepresentative voting districts nor can they arbitrarily administer federal elections. The law should not allow any politician to rig our elections to favor some personal political agenda.
So in the case of college admissions, institutions are trusted to act in the best interests of students and our society. Individuals are not obliged to engage in speech that does not agree with their religion. And the laws created to enable citizens to participate in fair elections were upheld.
It was a pretty good week. I’ll take it. In the world of government, good news
