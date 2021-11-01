The COVID Debate
To the Editor:
Covid misinformation does hurt people- Please respect informed different opinions.
Dr. Rousse. I will reiterate what I have said before-I believe we all have the same goal-healthy individuals and a safe community. There is a lot to go through here and I will save the bulk of it for a commentary but here are a few key points
1. Vaccine Injury is real. Experimental Covid vaccine injury is real and is more prevalent than many realize. In my small nutrition practice, I am currently working with 22 people who believe that they have been injured from the experimental Covid vaccines. Their doctors have dismissed this potential and have not looked into it and have not reported it to VAERS. There needs to be more awareness and compassion and understanding that this is really happening. This needs to be factored into the conversation, especially as the country moves towards vaccinating the children. The CDC estimates that at least 40% of children have natural immunity to Covid and we have seen in the research and data that close to 100% of children with Covid recover easily, those children who struggle with Covid are immunocompromised and/or have pre existing conditions and would unfortunately struggle with any infection. This is completely relevant to the risk versus reward analysis of the experimental vaccines for children in particular.
2. In October, 2019, Anthony Fauci was part of a panel of experts at Milne Institute. Here Fauci discussed this brand new mRNA vaccine technology that would require 10 years of clinical trials and research in order to assess safety and possible use for new vaccines and the replacement of existing vaccines. Fast forward 2 years, only 2 years not 10, and we have a rushed vaccine based on experimental vaccine technology that is currently being deployed on a massive scale. There are risks here. There is no question about this. These have been sold as the one and only, 100% safe and effective solution. This is absolutely not the case. This is more and more evident as the days pass and the VAERS numbers rise and it becomes evident that these vaccines are both highly questionable regarding safety and effectiveness. In the clinical trial for the children’s vaccine, follow up was only done for 3 months after the vaccine was given. This is unacceptable. Especially when there are actual safe and effective early outpatient treatments and acute inpatient protocols and options. The whole picture regarding Covid vaccines must be made public. It is vital that parents are aware of all of the information regarding the risks, known and unknown, versus the rewards of these experimental injections that are becoming available for their children. These are private and personal decisions and need to be based on full informed consent and having as full a picture as possible with all information at hand not just a narrative of 100% safe and effective.
3. I have the utmost respect for what it takes to run a hospital as well as massive appreciation for the hard work and dedication of all of the employees to offer high quality, compassionate care. My father was the President of a hospital when I was younger. My message is simple- I want to ensure that every individual has the right to make their own health choices with all the available information in hand- this is true informed consent. There are so many factors that go into private, personal health choices. There is no one size fits all. A person’s right to body autonomy as well as their right to make their own medical decisions is vital. This must be supported and respected and protected at all times. We have already learned this lesson the hard way historically.
4. I also fully understand the role that Public health has played with regards to ensuring clean water, nutritious food, hygiene practices, access to healthcare and proper removal of waste and sewage. These public health practices more than anything else have helped to reduce and eliminate infectious disease and many other health problems. Historically public health has not included experimentation on people and definitely not experimentation on children. This is not public health. Health choice is a fundamental human right. The ability to make personal, private medical decisions free of blame, shame, discrimination or coercion must be fortified and respected at all times. This is critical to healthy individuals and communities.
5. There is also actually a tremendous amount to be said regarding some other points you made. Medical history is one of my favorite subjects and it’s worth quickly noting a few pieces. Science and medicine have gotten it wrong so many times and hand washing is one of these situations. Dr Semmelweis advocated for and tried to implement hand-washing practices at many hospitals he worked at. He was ridiculed and attacked and he eventually lost his medical position. He tried desperately to have doctors wash their hands between working with corpses and then going to deliver babies. Mothers were dying and at each hospital that Semmelweis worked at the death of mothers decreased with his hand washing routine. Unfortunately he still lost his career and it took years for his work and medical contributions to be acknowledged and implemented. It is also worth noting that there are some very different perspectives on polio and the Spanish Flu, worthy at the very least of research to potentially inform our current day situation. Here are a few links if any interest. I will save more on this topic for a commentary. And it is worth asking some dermatologists about HPV and vitamin A deficiency. So much to discuss.
I think your right, it does come down to different belief systems and world views and keeping in mind that because someone thinks differently or chooses another path, they should not be ridiculed, discriminated against or shamed for having a different opinion or thought process. We are all unique individuals and diversity of thought and health decisions are human rights and these are settled unlike science. Everyone is trying to help in this current situation, what would really help most is for people to receive honest information not false solutions or propaganda. When given the information, the real information, individuals will be able to decide for themselves and their children what their best path is and if that includes experimental vaccines that need to be reevaluated with regards to safety and efficacy. It is only right that each individual be able to make their own medical decisions free of discrimination or coercion. This is what is truly critical to the health and future of humanity and society.
Alison Despathy
Danville, Vt.
