The Eaton Parcel
To the Editor:
In 1995 the town of Littleton purchased the 103 acre Eaton Parcel for recreation and other municipal uses and later for a possible school site.
There may not be a formal area of this parcel created for recreation; however, there is no question that the property has an established use by the residents of Littleton for its open space.
Residential development by itself seldom generates a positive fiscal impact. Studies done by the Cost of Community Services Studies Organization examined both the tax revenues generated by different uses and its cost to local government to provide services. These studies (2017) show that most conventional residential development does not pay for itself and may actually cost $1.25 for every dollar received in taxes. They show that in most cases conservation land saves local government’s money, let alone enhances the quality of life of the town and of the community.
