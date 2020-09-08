The Effects of Hyper-masculinity
To the Editor:
A recent article in a respected scientific magazine tells of research that has been done on the effects on men who are hyper-masculine.
Hyper-masculine is a psychological term for the exaggeration of male stereotypical behavior, such as an aggression, emphasis on violence and dangerous activities and callous regard for women. Men exhibiting this condition are often found to make poor decisions and tend to be organizationally dysfunctional.
Another common behavior is to show no weakness. Not being able to take advice, is further indication of being hyper-masculine as is the “I alone can fix it” syndrome.
