The Electoral College
To the Editor:
The Electoral College is fair and here to stay!
This is to all the folks that want to discard the Electoral College in favor of the popular vote in the election of the President of the United States.
The Electoral College is NOT a racist plot devised by old white men, as has been stated by so many.
It is a mechanism that ensures that every State in the Union has an equal and proportionate say in the election of the President of the United States. It was devised to ensure that a handful of more populated States cannot disenfranchise the other States in the Union. All other federal offices in the Union are driven by the popular vote within the individual States. The Presidency is the ONLY nationally elected office in the Union – period.
Like it or not, the USA is a Constitutional Republic while most States are essentially Democracies. That’s the reason for the differences in the voting mechanisms.
Now, if you want to change the Federal Constitution there is a means by which to do this. It involves (a) a two-thirds (2/3) majority of both the House and the Senate to pass an amendment and (b) the ratification the amendment by a vote by 38 of 50 States – considering that there are over 40 States that would be disenfranchised by such an amendment, the possibility that this will pass is quite small.
Should it ever come to pass that the Electoral College is supplanted by the popular vote, I predict that a civil war would ensue that would make the last one look like a garden party.
It is interesting that this complaint is always brought up by the party that has lost the most recent Presidential election by whatever vote tally occurs – it’s a direct reaction to the loss of power and a knee-jerk response based in disappointment.
One last point: As a proud member of the 63M voters that elected Donald Trump in the last election, I stand proud. Being labeled a racist, homophobic, misogynistic, white supremist just because I voted for Trump is as absurd as labeling every one that voted for Clinton a communist, a socialist or a radical.
Come on folks, we are better that this. Don’t let the media or the political extremists turn us against each other. Remember, the media on both sides tries to cause chaos to make MONEY, not to advance the country or inform the public. The political extremes are small and loud – they need to be ignored.
Love your neighbor even though you might not agree on every point of policy. For the most part, people are good and kind – we should expect no less from each other.
Respectfully Submitted,
Todd Leadbeater
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.