The Electric Albatross

To letter to the editor by Alison Despathy titled “Blood Elements, Blood Power, and Blood Money” which debunks how wonderful the electric car is, is an eye opener. Rather than having me write anymore, the best thing one can do is get a copy of the article found in the Monday December 12th edition of the Caledonian-Record and read and reread this letter to the editor until it really sinks in.
As Alison says, there are a lot of people in this world that stand to gain financially, and gain world power at the expense of the rest of us and may I add that it comes to the point to where they will kill people like me because there is so much money and world power in this electric car idea just to silence us.
The best thing for the reader to do is just do not buy an electric car. Soon there will be technology that will make the electric car obsolete.
