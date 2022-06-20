The End Justifies the Means
To the Editor:
That clearly is the belief of the Democratic Party. They have a singular purpose, and have had for the last several years. The “end” of course is to keep themselves in power no matter what the tactics are. While Americans are facing the worst inflation in memory, being overrun at the southern border, seeing crime out of control in most of the large Democratic cities in the US, enduring food shortages- including baby formula etc. the Democrats are concerned only with discrediting Trump and keeping themselves in power.
It’s a given that Biden is no more than a puppet, beholden to the radical left and dictated to by his handlers. Even he laments that occasionally. I am going to give you a quiz. See if you understand the real reason why the Democrats do, or support, each of the following:
Rebuild the school in Uvalde, TX ans. To gain Latino votes;
Cancel billions in student loans ans. Gain votes from the college crowd;
Wide open borders ans. Gain votes of illegal aliens;
Indoctrinating students with CRT Gain the support of Blacks;
Support Court Packing Stop the Supreme Court from voting against their agenda;
Giving billions to Americans for doing nothing Gain votes of the “poor” who refuse to get a job.
They are telling outright lies that are supported by the liberal press and newscasters. But then, the end justifies the means! None of the problems that we have are the fault of the Administration (if you listen to the absurd statements that emanate from Washington). Rather, Biden and the Democrats blame the Republicans for all that is wrong with the USA today. Or else, they blame other scapegoats. Really?! Which party controls the Executive Branch? The Legislative? Only the Judicial is not totally under Democratic control. Thus, you have the reason for Packing the Court with more Democrats. They also try to focus your attention on Trump and the January 6th events to deflect attention from their own failed policies.
Now let’s leave Washington and look at NH. Senator Hassan has been in office for over five years. Rep. Custer for eleven years. Have you heard anything from them in that time except when they are up for election? Virtually nothing! Suddenly, the airwaves are abuzz with what they purport to be their position on the issues. They both say they will reach across the aisle. Their performance says otherwise. Hassan votes with Biden 98% of the time. Custer’s record is similar. Hassan has previously voted against drilling in the Arctic, the Keystone Pipeline, and has voted to raise gas taxes 23%. Gasoline prices are through the roof. Now, she says she wants to release oil from our Strategic Reserves. This is foolhardy, ineffective and depletes our emergency stockpile. Does anyone really believe that they have suddenly seen the light and are actually changing their positions? Only until November! Senator Shaheen is doing her best to sweep Hassan along on her coattails in numerous TV ads, but Hassan is the Junior Senator in more ways than one! Everyone favors lowering prices on food, fuel, and prescription drugs, but just saying you support something means nothing. Actions speak louder than words! There are many more examples, but you get the point. Talk is cheap. Look at their voting records if you want to see the real person. As far as I know, a leopard doesn’t change his spots.
If you think that we are heading in the right direction- vote Democrat. If not ……….
Ron Willoughby
Haverhill, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.