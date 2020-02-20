The Expensive Liberal State of Vermont
To the Editor:
Vermont has become the most expensive state to live in thanks to the Chittenden County liberal Democrats. Everybody in Vermont has to go to New Hampshire, Mass. or New York to shop. Vermont has a no business atmosphere, high taxes and nothing for our young people to look forward to. We sure don’t want our country to become like our state.
I used to think that these liberal Democrats were slow learners but now I know they are no learners. All they can do is tax and spend. No sense of economic stability. No ability to negotiate trade deals. All they have are promises they can’t keep. Our three delegates to Washington would be better off with empty seats.
President Trump has done more for our country in three years than the Democrats ever did. We’re going to have a landslide win for President Trump in 2020. Let’s make the liberals cry again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.