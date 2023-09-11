The Face Value of Louise Buck

In a recent letter, Louise Buck defended the word “Confederate” by stating: “A good share of the problem these days is everybody has a different idea of what something means. Can’t we just take some things at face value…?” What things? And how does Ms. Buck qualify herself to decide these “some things”?
I would argue that “a good share of the problem” is quite the opposite: that we don’t sufficiently consider the ways “things” have different face values, we don’t grapple with the complexity and ambiguity of “things” that make us uncomfortable or that challenge our perspective.
The Nazi flag likely has a different face value to Jewish people than it does to Ms. Buck - or even to me, whose father fought the Nazis and came home a damaged man. It certainly has face value to those waving it now. There is a new Confederate flag hanging on the house opposite the Lyndon Post Office. This was hauled up on Juneteenth. What is the face value of that flag to the Black family who travels past it to work every day? Or to the old Vermont families whose ancestors walked south to fight in the Civil War - against the Confederacy? Or to the flag’s owners who purposely raised it on a weekend celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people?
What is the face value of an LGBTQ+ mural to those it celebrates? To the selectboard member who found it offensive - even frightening?
