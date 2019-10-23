The Fairbanks Museum in the 1930s
To the Editor:
By late autumn 1932, the financial hardships effected by The Great Depression had severely impacted the operation of The Fairbanks Museum. As The Rutland Daily Herald reported at the time: “Because of greatly reduced income from invested funds the trustees of the Fairbanks [M]useum have found it necessary to close the building three days a week through winter and have cut the wages and payroll of the two women [a curator and a teacher] and [a] janitor to a little over $2000 for the year 1933.” (“Decreased Income Forces Economy at Fairbanks Museum,” Rutland Daily Herald, Tues. Dec. 20, 1932, at p. 5).
The trustees enlarged the board membership to include more St. Johnsbury residents with the “hope that contributions may be secured from friends of this nationally known institution not only in St. Johnsbury but [also] in other places.” (Ibid.) The museum investment portfolio left by Franklin Fairbanks “[s]ince 1931[…] ha[d] shrunk from $3500 until the estimated income in 1933 will be $500.” (Ibid.) At the time, the annual appropriation from the Town of St. Johnsbury was $1500, primarily to support the course instruction in natural history for local school children.
Museum fortunes had improved by the spring of 1937 when a profile of the institution appeared in The Burlington Free Press. That article noted that “more than 32,000 persons visited the [Fairbanks Museum in 1936].” (“Fairbanks Museum of Natural Science St. Johnsbury Asset,” The Burlington Free Press, Sat. May 22, 1937, at p. 2).
The article cogently noted a truth in 1937 that endures down through today: “One of the greatest assets of a community is to be not only a place where one can earn a living but also a place in which there are abundant opportunities for education and cultural stimulation. St. Johnsbury, with its efficient [A]cademy, its Athenaeum library and art gallery (containing Bierstadt’s noted ‘Domes of [the] Yosemite’) and its museum of natural science is such a community.” (Ibid.)
Christopher E. Ryan
Los Angeles, California
