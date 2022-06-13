The Feds Are Out of Order

10 U.S. Code § 246 - Militia: composition and classes
(a) The militia of the United States consists of all able-bodied males at least 17 years of age and, except as provided in section 313 of title 32, under 45 years of age who are, or who have made a declaration of intention to become, citizens of the United States and of female citizens of the United States who are members of the National Guard.
(b) The classes of the militia are—
(1) the organized militia, which consists of the National Guard and the Naval Militia; and
(2) the unorganized militia, which consists of the members of the militia who are not members of the National Guard or the Naval Militia.
At the ripe age of 17 a young man is eligible to serve this great nation and die defending their State and its Constitution. And many do. If a man picks up a rock to defend himself in a street fight in that same state, you can bet a Roosevelt Fiat dime that a progressive, liberal communist will appear out of thin air in a vein attempt to ban rocks or limit those who can have a rock. Never give up your sword or your pen.
