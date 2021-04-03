The Freedom to be Healthy
To the Editor:
I found Mr. Norman’s bloviating April 3 Commentary “No Freedom for You” sophomoric, pedantic and nonsensical.
He sees our public servants as a bunch of sinister power - grubbing fascists treading on our individual liberty. He calls drug companies who have developed COVID vaccines which will save millions of lives “predatory.” Mr Norman blames the increase in our gas prices on the federal government. Somehow the law of supply and demand has been suspended in his mind.
He then rails at the notion of requiring people carry a “vaccine passport”. The idea is a simple one. People would carry a piece of paper that documents the fact that they have been vaccinated against COVID. If you desire to attend a large public gathering you show your passport. No passport. No admittance.
It remains to be seen whether or not the vaccine passport will even be necessary. But if it is, it’s the right thing to do.
In the age of COVID, the right to be healthy Trumps one’s “individual liberty” not to wear a mask and risking your own health and as well as the health of others. The government, the drug companies, our healthcare workers, and each of us must do our part to beat back this plague.
Who knows? All this collective effort may even keep Mr. Norman healthy. If he remains so and the CR continues to give him a platform, the former editor of Esquire will be free to try to intellectually bully people and entertain us with his silly little commentaries.
Respectfully
Gary Farrow
Danville, Vt.
