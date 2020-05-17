The Future
To the Editor:
The next election will come and go, and Trump will still be president. With all the militia groups becoming active, there will be violence, and some states will be forced to mobilize the national guard. This will give Trump the pretext to declare martial law, and cancel the election. He is already praising these groups, and egging them on. But in the end game, they are just pawns.
Our democracy is dieing in front of our eyes, and the phony Patriots are so wrapped up in their drab lives to see that their “dear leader” is stealing their country. He is Mussolini with a bad comb over, and he is using the same play book. Steal the wealth, blame the “other”, force people into bread lines, and present yourself as the great savior. Then start a war with Iran.
Bruce Wilkie
