The Gift of Being Different

With the ever-more concerning machinations of a certain megalomaniac, we are reminded daily of “man’s inhumanity to man makes countless thousands mourn!” (Robert Burns).
It was therefore, with great pleasure, that I read and savored Darcie McCann’s April 23 column about her recent trip to New Mexico.
To that end, I am nearing the 29th anniversary of my own very special trip to that place. Our train journey was undertaken at the urging of my older husband who had traveled on a troop train from Bainbridge, MD - San Diego, CA to serve with the US Navy from February 1946 - December 1947.
Albuquerque: Overheard at the NM Museum of Natural History & Science - “I just moved here from Meredith, NH to take a teaching job”. Nearby we attended a concert of traditional Mexican folk music by a mariachi group.
Our first morning in Santa Fe we ventured into Cafe Pasqual’s for breakfast. The only remaining seats were at a large community table and it turned out that a couple there had just dropped their daughter off at Dartmouth College. Small world, eh?
While standing in line at McDonalds for a coffee, I turned to find myself face to face with someone wrapped in off-white linen from head to toe leaving only a small portion of their face exposed to view. It seemed as though this person were suitably dressed for a desert crossing.
Taos Pueblo is considered one of the oldest continuously occupied communities in the US. As our family was walking about enjoying the sights and sounds of the village, an elderly woman asked us if we “might like to come in and sit down”. We had a delightful visit and I think she was just as curious about us as we were about her.
Tierra Amarilla: In 1967 there was a gunfight at the local courthouse between land rights activists and authorities, including the National Guard, FBI and NM State Police. This town was so quiet - almost otherworldly- with dirt streets, very few people and a smattering of sheep wandering about loose. While I’ve never been to “old” Mexico, this is how I imagine it might be in rural areas there.
“It’s the most wonderful place you can imagine. It’s so beautiful there it’s ridiculous” (Georgia O’Keeffe, referring to NM, 1945).
In closing, a shout-out to your Sports Editor, Michael Beniash. He well knows the wonderful things about his homeland. It truly is “The Land of Enchantment”!
