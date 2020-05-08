The Girl Scouts
To the Editor:
This Mother’s Day, Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains would like to thank all the moms (and mom substitutes!) who step up to volunteer for our organization across New Hampshire and Vermont.
Girl Scouts is a volunteer-driven organization. We rely on the dedication and selflessness of our more than 3,000 volunteers to help us mentor girls from kindergarten through high school to become young women of courage, confidence, and character. But it’s not just the girls who benefit – so do the thousands of moms who find fulfillment in being the role models and leaders for Girl Scouts.
Jessica Utter, of Cuttingsville, VT, came into Girl Scouting knowing very little about it, but said she’s now “just loving it,” and enjoys the time with her daughter. “It’s a lot of fun. Especially if you have your own children, it’s great bonding time for us. Almost all of our moms are volunteers and we just all have a great time together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.